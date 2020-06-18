The Great (Starzplay) : what is this satire historical hilarious with Elle Fanning ? – News of the TV Series

Available on Starzplay, The Great is a series of the story which tells of the ascension of the empress Catherine II, played by Elle Fanning. This satire is worth the detour ?

WHAT IS IT ABOUT ?

The ascension of a young and idealistic girl of 16 years he came to Russia for an arranged marriage with the unpredictable Emperor Peter III. Dreaming of the love and the sweetness of life, Catherine II facing, therefore, a dangerous world, depraved and barbaric. Decided to change things, the only thing that you need to kill her husband, the struggle against the church, confuse the military and the rally from the Court to his cause.

The Great by Tony McNamara with Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield and Adam Godley.

The series of the Great is available on Starzplay from the 18 of June. 10 episodes seen in 10.

HOW DOES IT FEEL ?

WORTH the VIEW ?

After having co-written the script of the Favorite, a film of the modern era of Yórgos Lánthimos used by the excellent trio Olivia Colman-Rachel Weisz-Emma Stone, Tony McNamara continuing with their momentum in the creation of The Greata mini-series in a suit of the same ilk. As its sub-title “a story, occasionally true,” indicates, the show is deliberately accuracy and bias in history that allows many freedoms of script writing to get a result that is more than pleasant. The Great recounts with much humor and irony, the meteoric rise of Catherine the Great, empress of reign, the longest in the history of Russia. Elle Fanning embodies this noble giddy, naive and sweet in its infancy that quickly hardens and be ruthless and tough to the contact of the Russian monarchy depraved, shown here in a way that is caricatural, but very fun.

Because the full force of the Great lies in its humor, the series using and abusing the satire to better reveal the portrait of a woman, powerful, educated, feminist, and ambitious. On the Face of it, we find the emperor Peter III, pitched in a Nicholas Hoult in a great state of form. The british actor is also detestable that hilarious in his portrayal of a brilliant and stimulating, this poor rule. We feel that the british actor has been a pleasure to play, and your enthusiasm is very communicative. The rest of the cast is very strong, that he was part of the Court is hermetically sealed with the empress to be, or that he is a member of your group in favor of their revolution.

StarzPlay

The theatricality and the tragicomique of The Great work in marvel since Tony McNamara adapt here his piece in the series, while maintaining all the qualities of your original piece of art. The dialogues are tasty and carefully analyzed, so that each character can have its moments of intensity in this series, and come in a multitude of trade of feathers and fair verbal very well written. The staging is also very neat, with some plans, a quasi-pictorial beautiful, and is reminiscent of some sequences of Marie Antoinette, another portrait of a lady sovereign rebelled against the rules and the limits of their time. The Large is also very graphic and very raw, especially in regards to the sex scenes, the sequences are violent and disturbing, an achievement that is not without recalling that of the Tudors.

Some political intrigues are sometimes hacks and dispersion, but do not have in themselves the passion for the plot of Catherine and his followers that has as its goal to overthrow Peter. The Large portrait inspiring, modern and decidedly feminist of the early years of the reign of Catherine the great, torn between a revolution and a pacifist who goes by the manipulation of words and a coup, violent to kill her husband unhealthy. There is a true increase in the power of this woman to the transcendence that is going to shake the monarchy in russia, despite a couple of lengths, spread out over ten episodes of an hour each. Will we get a season 2 as the end of the leaves on his hunger, but the inaugural season of The Big is already a success, revisits with brio, humor and eccentricity of the beginnings of Catherine II in front of which we can only shout “Huzzah !”as so well expressed by st. Peter to celebrate their victories.