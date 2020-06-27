the greater part of the evil in the bed of a hospital, she is fighting to survive !

As the world is concerned for her, the singer Céline Dion suffered a new blow. In fact, a very close friend to her,” Peabo Bryson is struggling to survive in a hospital bed “.

The following article shows how the star canadian did his best to endure the various trials that she is.

In the footsteps of Céline Dion after the death of her husband

The January 16, 2016, Rene Angelil had died as a result of a long war against cancer. This was a great coup for Celine Dion and her three children :

Rene-Charles Angelil ;

Eddy Angelil ;

Nelson Angelil.

Since then, the star canadian has not been able to move on to other things. She began to work hard on professional projects, which allows him to express his art Which allowed him, according to his statements to bear life without her beloved husband and Mentor, for her, was René. However, the life and music without René no longer have the same taste for Celine Dion. To be able to get back to feeling the sensations of its beginnings in the domain the musicthe star canadian launched in activities more strenuous physically. She thought that what she could with the fatigue to put aside their feelings and forget a little bit of a pain.

Celine Dion then they launched into the dance and there is a slight relief, even if his body does not follow. The star is often courbaturée wake up. However, the choreography a lot too daring, she imagines and creates with his dancer Pepe Muñoz push the audience to ask questions. There would be a link between the singer and the last ? It turned out that Pepe Muñoz was gay.

On the other hand, the physical exercises that the demand of this discipline deplete the star canadian lose weight at the sight of the eyes. His appearance during his last appearances, in particular on the occasion of the fashion Week in January it was a great concern for their fans. However, she is in a situation of hell that makes one think of the one in which she was with Rene, 4 years ago, when he was battling his cancer. A being who is dear to him ends up in the hospital fighting for his life : the american artist Peabo Bryson.

Your story

Peabo Bryson and Celine Dion met in 1991. At the time, being single, the canadian singer had seen his career take off, thanks to her album of English-speaking unison. With respect to Mr Bryson, he was already an artist, author-composer of renown in the musical style of rythme and blues and very charismatic. They interpreted the song of the cartoon beauty and the beast. Very soon you will amourachent one of the others, and reads/sees in the gesture of the couple in the clip of the song. The production team was unanimous on this issue.

The following year they again gathered for the ceremony of the oscars, Celine and Peabo fill the room of emotions, to interpret, once again, the song of the drawing animated. This was not just two artists interpretation of a song, but the beauty and the beast, as well as his love personified that we saw on the stage that day.

The star of yesterday, sick today

28 years laterthe charismatic Peabo Bryson, as a result a serious accident cardiovascular fight in a hospital bed to stay in life. If he managed to survive to this stage, it would be sequels very important for the rest of their days. In fact, the artist would be forced to treat his heart with the concerns, because the state of the same leaves much to be desired.

The reaction of Celine Dion in the face of the situation

Celine Dion, meanwhile, can only follow these events, impotent, and leaving it in the hands of the doctors that you are loved. Your state itself to the left as desired. A lot of fans, many fear that this new test has a result of the star. Had already revealed the title of their new album, which makes us think of everything that has happened and still is. We can only wish” the courage to face this new situation drama of his private life. “.

Celine Dion has been able to demonstrate that she was a very strong womandon’t let it discourage by the situation, even when they are problematic. The singer was able to survive after the death of René and his mom, which was conducted to pay tribute to them on the stage continuing the show.