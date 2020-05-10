The greatest concerts of Britney Spears

Baby One More Time Tour (1999)

Title of the name of his first single sold more than 25 million copies, the Baby One More Time Tour is the first tour of Britney Spears. With a total of 80 concerts exclusively in North America, it is also one of the most important of his career.

Oops!… I Did It Again World Tour (2000)

This is one of the tour major of the year and also the 1st international tour for the young singer. So, it confirms its success with 85 concerts for the Oops!… I Did It Again World Tour, which will allow the eponymous album to be certified diamond disk, like the previous one.

The Circus Starring: Britney Spears (2009)

Commercial success huge, this tour is often praised by critics for its aesthetics and accompanies the album Circus. The Circus Starring: Britney Spears accounts for 97 concerts and won more than $ 130 million of profit!

Femme Fatale Tour (2011)

The femmes fatales through the ages… This is the theme of this tour 79 concert. With a second inspired by Marilyn Monroe, a third placed under the theme of ancient Egypt, fireworks, stunts… Femme Fatale Tour confirms the energetic return of the phenomenon Britney Spears.

Piece Of Me Tour (2016-2018)

After six years of absence, the new tour Britney had to promote his album Glory was released in 2016 and its shows in Las Vegas, which began 3 years earlier. Piece Of Me Tour continues today in the United States and Europe.