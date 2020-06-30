“The Greatest Showman” is coming soon to Disney +

Disney has announced that the hit musical, “The Greatest Showman” goes to Disney + in the united States Friday, August 14. This version is part of the promotion “Movie Nights of Summer” from Disney, where big films will be added in July and August.

Having grown up in the 1800s, P. T. Barnum displayed a natural talent for advertising and promotion, the sale of lottery tickets before the age of 12 years. After trying various jobs, P. T. returns to the world of business to devote himself to his imagination without limits, from nothing to create the circus Barnum & Bailey. With musical numbers catchy, the performers, exotic, and acrobatic, the daring, the fascinating spectacle of Barnum and quickly took the world by surprise to become the greatest show on Earth.

The film is starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Keala Settle.

Are you excited that “The Greatest Showman” coming to Disney +?

Do you like our content? Please support us through Patreon

Roger Palmer

Roger is a fan of Disney since childhood, and this interest has grown over the years. He visited the Disney parks in the world and has a large collection of movies and collectibles from Disney. He is the owner of What is At Disney More & DisKingdom.

E-Mail: Roger@WhatsOnDisneyPlus.com

Twitter: Twitter.com/RogPalmerUK

Facebook: Facebook.com/rogpalmeruk