The Green Hornet and Kato Movie in the Works at Universal

Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment have partnered on The Green Hornet and Kato, and are currently developing a film based on the iconic characters.

The studio has chosen the rights to The Green Hornet of Amasia, after co-founders Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo had acquired the control of the franchise rights of the film in a bidding war very competitive last January. Gallo and the former chairman of Marvel Studios Helfant will produce the film under their banner Amasia.

The Green Hornet was one of the first programs of adventure the most popular of the radio before being converted into a serials of films of the 40s and into a tv series of 1966, which introduced Bruce Lee to the american public. The story follows Britt Reid, owner / publisher of The Daily Sentinel, who teamed with his faithful collaborator Kato become The Green Hornet, a crime-fighting vigilante pursued by the police and feared by the criminal world.

The hornet green has already been presented on the big screen in 2011 by director Michel Gondry, with Seth Rogen in the role of the protector holder and Jay Chou in the role of Kato. The film has brought in more than $ 227 million in the world, but has been perceived as a disappointment due to its high budget (according to rumors, $ 120 million before P&A) and reviews were poor (44% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes), although Chou’s Kato has received notice enthusiastic. The film has not led to result, giving Universal and Amasia the chance to reinvent the property and launch a franchise potential – Kato, working this time in the title.

“The Green Hornet is one of the tales of super-heroes the most iconic and the most popular ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans in all forms of narration. We are very excited to partner with Michael Bradley and all the team of Amasia to start a new world film exciting for Britt Reid, Kato and Black Beauty, and we look forward to sharing it soon with a global audience, ” said Chairman of universal’s Peter Cramer.

“Universal will be an excellent home for our new Hornet and Kato green. The team of Universal sharing our passion and enthusiasm for the property and allocate the resources to launch a franchise truly global. And, it is very cool that Universal is the distributor original series of films of the 40s. Our goal is to make a movie that fans existing will love and new fans will love to discover. With Universal, you get the impression that merge the past and the future, creating a contemporary version of the franchise that is fresh and exciting while staying true to its long heritage and its history, ” said Helfant.

“The team from Universal fully understands the creative direction that we want to mark The Green Hornet. Their sensitivity and their relationships with the writers, directors and actors are exceptional. And, the confluence of the American and Asia is so important. And who better to join a company that has a presence that is as important on the two continents? We also know that Universal will align with our sensibilities of the “film geek” and offer a vision that respects the world is emblematic of The Green Hornet, ” added Gallo.

Gallo and Helfant have already produced the thriller success Halle Berry’s The Call, as well as the drama independent Them That Follow last year’s, with Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever, and Walton Goggins. The next step for Amasia is the romantic drama John Patrick Shanley Wild Mountain Thyme with Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christoper Walken, and Jon Hamm, and the company is also developing the television series Dark Shadows: Reincarnation, which follows on the order paper gothic opera of the 1960s. To learn more about Wild Mountain Thyme, click here.