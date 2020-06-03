The grotesque photo of Trump with the Bible

On Monday, June 1 after giving a speech in which he threatened to “deploy the army” to contain the riots that have broken out since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the president, Donald Trump declared that he would “gather in a place very, very special”.

In order that the american president and his entourage could go to the episcopal church of St. John near the White House, the police, under the orders of the minister of Justice Bill Barr, has dispersed a peaceful demonstration with tear gas and rubber bullets, not hesitating to knock-manifesting·es and journalists with batons.

After passing in front of a wall tagged with the words “fuck Trump”, the president arrived in front of the church of St. John, which the sub-soil had been burned the day before. His daughter, Ivanka, has then pulled out a bible from his bag, and the president has brandished the book for several seconds looking at the cameras, with police sirens in the background.

A journalist asked him if it was his own bible and Trump replied that it was just “a bible”.

According to several official·, it is Trump himself who had the idea of this little choreography. The president has wagered that be seen with a sacred object in front of a church would give him a foundation, a certain moral legitimacy in this chaotic period, while the riots against police violence have sprung up around the country. The president did not read from a passage of the Bible and it is not entered into the church.