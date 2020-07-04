The groundhog Day Star said that they have been consulted about a sequel to the tv series

Recently resurrected as a advertising great for the Super Bowl, the co-star of Bill Murray, Stephen Tobolowsky, said that he had been approached to resume his role in a possible television series.

One of the films most iconic of all time may seem eternal Bill Murray beleaguered weatherman Phil Connors, but “Groundhog Day” lasted less than two hours in the cinema. Now, the day that always repeats could last for years.

An instant classic when it was released in theaters in 1993, it had something about “Groundhog Day” that has captivated the imagination of the nation and not let go for nearly 30 years.

Youtube

Jason Momoa, Bill Murray, Baby Nut, and all the top viral ad of the Super Bowl

See the story

The recent publicity of the Super Bowl with the return of Ned Ryerson, the chipper Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky, has proven to be a highlight of the game and demonstrated that the united states was still in love with the movie and its crazy premise of a boy who wakes up again and again in the same day. as they always have been.

And while Phil may have escaped your eternal purgatory at the end of this film, it seems that Punxsutawney is not made to give life lessons to the people by repetition. And it seems that, at least, a smile and a familiar face from the back side of the film.

Although it is not confirmed or announced or even hinted at in any title, Tobolowsky said that he had been contacted by a producer on the project.

“One of the producers that I was working on “Goldbergs” or “Educated” , one of these programs in the batch that Sony and one of them saw me and said: “Oh, Esteban! We are working on a ” Television of the groundhog “. It could be the Ned for the tv program? “, “Said Tobolowsky. The production meeting Podcast. “I’m going,” yes, yes, no problem’. “

Although it doesn’t have much to say about this – because there is probably not much more to say on this point – said that they considered it a suite down 30 years after the original.

Collection Of Everett

Beavis and Butt-Head Revival come to Comedy Central

See the story

This means that other ex-pupils of the city could also make an appearance. As Bryan Doyle-Murray made the announcement prior to the Super Bowl this year.

Although it seems unlikely that Bill Murray is interested in resuming his role – and he is, after all, learned his lesson – the local is spacious and open to any person who falls into the clutches of Punxsatawney Phil. Keep in mind that the film never explains how or why the character of Murray is trapped in a time loop, so that the fault of the groundhog is as good a guess as any other.

One of the favorites of the fans about the original film is his meticulous attention to detail, while Phil was to repeat the same day over and over again, and this same repetition over a long season or the series could make Easter eggs and candy even more fun for the fans.

With time, you will also need to become familiar with the rhythms of the day Phil, leaving all sorts of interesting possibilities and attractive on the way to change the expected events in something new.

.

The cast of Ferris Bueller meets, speaks of the secrets of the filming, That Was a Cut Above, John Hughes Tribute

See the story

The film is also precipitated through the approaches Phil, his days are repetitive, and of random acts of madness, the kindness, the education, and even attempts of suicide. A television program could slow down to explore the exploration by the main character of this new normal, and the slow breakdown of a mind.

The problem could follow the same path for several seasons stuck in the same day, or even change a new style of anthology leads, but they all live in the same world with ” Fargo “.

The fans are asking for a sequel to ” Groundhog Day “, one of the most acclaimed films, and most of the popular criticism of all time, but it is possible that a tv series is the best way to dig in it and let it shine out breathe.

In addition, with the goofy smile guaranteed, the insurance salesman, Ned Ryerson as a constant annoyance, you can guarantee that the laugh will be as large as the philosophy.

You have a story or tips to give us? Send an e-mail to the editors of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.

Instagram