The group of K-Pop Blackpink beats the record of the clip the most viewed on YouTube in a day

The girl in the band dethrones BTS with the video of the song How You Like That published on the platform Friday. In 24 hours, was 82.4 million times.

Nothing seems able to stop Jennie, Lisa, rosa and Jisoo. Not even Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, their male counterparts BTS. The group of K-Pop female Blackpink just beat the record for the music video most viewed on YouTube in a day with How You Like That.

In 24 hours, the video of this pop song has accumulated no less than $ 82.4 million visits on the exchange platform. Thanks to this performance, Blackpink demolished the previous record, held by BTS and Halsey with the video Guy With the Luv. He had been seen 74.6 million times on April 12, 2019, the day of its publication.

How You Like That also is the video the fastest in the history of YouTube to reach 100 million views : it took a little over 30 hours to finish this level.

This title pop, sings in Korean and English to appeal to an international audience, it foreshadows the first album by Korean girl band-polyglot, in which the values of the first disk Blackpink in Your Area were sung in japanese. The clip is signed by Seo Hyun-seung, already behind the camera to take pictures of the parts Ddu Du Ddu-The and Kill This Love. The latter had already allowed Blackpink collect the log of the clip, most viewed in 24 hours in April 5, 2019. The video has accumulated 56.7 million views, before being dethroned a week later by BTS.