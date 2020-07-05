The group of K-pop BLACKPINK has just launched his first line of collectible toys with Jazwares

The new single BLACKPINK, “do You Like That”, has conquered the world. With the song, BLACKPINK broke a record on YouTube and performed the single on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The group of K-pop is expected to make his return in September of 2020, with its first full album. Recently, BLACKPINK has also launched a line of collectible toys with Jazwares, and the products are inspired by the four members of the group.

BLACKPINK | Rich Fury / . for Coachella

BLACKPINK has partnered with Jazwares to create a line of toys

There are several products that BLINK can buy in the new range of toys BLACKPINK. Fans can buy several dolls from three inches to represent the four members: Jisoo, Jennie, rose and Lisa. There are 16 dolls in total, and each member has a doll style, with their costumes for their video for ” Kill This Love “, ” Ddu Du Ddu-Of “, “Boombayah” and ” Pito “.

All the dolls are announced as a mystery, so the fans do not know what doll that was purchased before you open the package. With all the Mystery of the Pop Star, Flashes are going to buy a wrist of three inches in a briefcase in the shape of a microphone. All the Mystery Superstar is a case in the shape of a heart, and the fans will get additional accessories with the doll. Flashes can also buy a heart of plush light that illuminates the music of BLACKPINK.

“It’s so cute to see themselves as mini-dolls,” he said BLACKPINK at Teen Vogue. “We all want to collect! It will be fun to mix and match… We have been so impressed by the level of detail in the clothing of the dolls! ”

IN RELATION: That is BLACKPINK? Meet the group of girls of K-pop, taking the music industry by storm

Members have added: “We played with dolls and stuffed animals when we were younger, but we always have stuffed animals on our beds. As we can imagine in our bed frames or in our drawers. “

The band just released a new song

On the 26th of June, the group of K-pop has released a new single called ” do You Like That “. The song broke the record for the most viewed video during its first 24 hours of its launch on YouTube, and reached no. 1 on iTunes in the united States.

“This single is a song of hip-hop’s most intense, but preserves at the same time, the color and the original personality BLACKPINK. The message speaks of [how] in a given situation, we’re not going to lose the confidence and will increase, in spite of the circumstances in which we find ourselves,” the group said in the British Vogue.

From 2019, BLACKPINK has experienced a huge growth in the popularity and the size of the fandom.

“2019 was certainly an unforgettable year that has provided us with a great joy. We have been able to play in big stadiums, to comply with a number of people, and we’ve definitely grown up and matured with it,” said BLACKPINK. “We always say:” Are the things that really are of arrivals? “To be able to meet our fans in person and to see them appreciate and love our music we have been given more responsibility, as a group, to display a BLACKPINK better and more advanced. “

BLACKPINK has collaborated with Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has released her sixth studio album Chromatica may 29. The album included a collaboration with BLACKPINK called ” Sour Candy “.

“We have spoken with Lady Gaga during a phone call and told me that she loved our peculiarities as a group,” said BLACKPINK in the British edition of Vogue. “We all have loved Lady Gaga since the beginning, so it was a great honor for us to be able to work with her. It was a project very fun and we hope that everyone will enjoy! “