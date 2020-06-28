The group of K-Pop Blackpink smashed the record of the clip is the most seen on YouTube in a day

The singers of the group of K-Pop Blackpink in Seoul, in December of 2017. — TPG/NEWSCOM/SIPA



Girl power ! The women in the group of K-PopBlackpink smashed the record of most viewed video

YouTube in a single day, which was held up here by their male counterparts of BTS, with the title of the video How You Like Thatreleased on the platform Friday. In 24 hours, the clip has been viewed 82.4 million times. A video signed by Seo Hyun-seung.

Jennie, Lisa, rosa and Jisoo fight video Boy In Luv of

BTS and Halsey, who had accumulated 74.6 million views on April 12, 2019, the day of its publication.

Your clip of a pop song sung in Korean and in English it is also the video of the fastest in the history of YouTube to reach 100 million views in little more than thirty hours.