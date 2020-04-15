The gruesome mansion of Justin Bieber suffers the worst comparisons on Twitter

People and royalty

“University library “, “salad spinner” or ” HQ Avengers “, the impressive mansion of Justin Bieber is not to the taste of internet users. And they did know.

Twitter full of nuggets that it is exciting to be out in containment. As explained in the site GQa user is thus amused to find the mansion rented by Justin Bieber in 2015. The very large house, rented for the modest sum of 60 000 dollars per month, boasts a design to say the least, unsightly. Behind this original choice, the architect Ed Niles, known for its houses of glass with dramatic airs.

The comparisons that are strung together on Twitter to try to find the object is the most similar to this house. References to French and american as well succeeded. Here is an overview of the best nuggets encountered :

Why does Justin Bieber’s new house look like a food processor? pic.twitter.com/yZ8IcylzWd — Soon-Tzu Speechley 孫子 (@speechleyish) April 6, 2020

The house of Justin Bieber it is the choice of a hospital, Sim City, or the lab final of a Resident Evil pic.twitter.com/apHVNyWDCh — Lukhuta (@ZeOmniGeek) April 7, 2020

So Justin Bieber lives in the library of the university of Lille 1 Cité Scientifique ?! 😳 https://t.co/n7nr38vurK — Joffrey Leroy (@JLeroy59) April 7, 2020

The house of Justin Bieber is actually a giant salad spinner. pic.twitter.com/qc5XDyPcol — AsfA (@__Asfa__) April 7, 2020

Justin Bieber”s house looks like if Amazon made a community college pic.twitter.com/h7T4jo9Bg5 — public universal frenemy (@nuns_on_film) April 6, 2020