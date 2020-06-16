The guardians of the galaxy, Dave Bautista shows off his new tattoo BLM – JAPANFM

The protests during the Black Lives Matter against the murder of George Floyd and racism in american society has led many celebrities to be nailed firmly to their colors to the mast of the policy. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made a donation massif from the beginning of the protests, and recently joined John Cena and many, many others. But guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista it was even beyond, not only donating money, but by registering in the hands of the latest words that have become a symbol of Floyd “I can’t Breathe” and “We the People”.

He shared a photo of the tattoo on Twitter and the title with:

“Be relentless in the pursuit of justice. Intimidated in the struggle against oppression. We are together to remind us of the reasons for which we are fighting. I want to forget, I’m not going to let myself not do it. There is too much at stake. Peace to all those who fight for a dream. #OneNation #OneRace “

Click to enlarge

The unequivocal support of the Baptist BLM is not a surprise, of course. The navigation of your timeline on Twitter in the last few weeks is going to see the videos that are critical of the police and the retweets of the political progressives like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Beyond this, there are a litany of venom directed against the president, Donald Trump, Baptist do not chew their words in relationship with the commander-in-chief:

“Try to imagine the president Dumb-Dumb-tweeting the nude (big fat ass pasty and large intestine failed to hang above their little mushroom) to eat a sandwich with ham and cheese (grated on the tits of a man) trying to understand how to write Pocahontas Face with tears of joy. That is to say. it is pathetic “, tweeted the actor.

What a beautiful image. Thank you for that.

Bautista is known to be sincere every time that you feel that an injustice has been committed. In fact, you can become so passionate that many have assumed his fierce critic of Disney when they were temporarily laid off James Gunn (who applauded his new tattoo) of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 difficult to work with him in the studio. But this is clearly not the product.

Dave Bautista without a doubt, the return as Drax, but we don’t know when the next Guardians the film is about the turning point. In the meantime, his latest effort, My spylanded on Amazon Prime on the 26th of June.