The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 : Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt have renewed their contract, but is this the end of the team ?

No, the MCU is not ready yet dedire goodbye to his audience, because, with success absolutely dazzling Avengers Endgamethe phase 4 and 5 seem to be well on their way to hit just as much as the first three. So these are projects over 10 years that already provide for Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios. But while Chris Hemsworth has announced a break of a year in her film career, the rumor that the actor would sign a new contract, committing to even a few movies in the MCU. If one relies on his decision to join the Benatar and her crew, it should also find it in The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and possibly in Thor 4.

And that falls well, because Chris Pratt have also decided to stay a little longer than expected in the adventure. Except that after That Hashtag Showthe third part of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be the last movie with the complete team, after allegedly clashed with Adam Warlock. No reason was given beyond measure, but a trilogy centered on this team of broken arms may be sufficient in the eyes of the producers, the idea being not to weary the fans by repeating continually the same story with the same characters. This would not mean that Peter Quill, Rocket, Groot and company will disappear from the MCU, but they will appear in other franchises separately. What do you think of this rumor ?