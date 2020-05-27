The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 : James Gunn finally gives a positive return on the release date of the movie

The next episode of the trilogy Guardians of the Galaxy is expected on a firm footing by the fans, as he will be the last for director James Gunn ! Alas, the sequel of the adventures of Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and his band of outsiders cosmic has also suffered a heavy delay of schedule due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. In effect, the filmmaker is currently in the stage of post-production Suicide Squad 2her soft reboot/ sequel to the film of David Ayer, and will not super-heroes in the MCU before completing their project within the DCEU. However, after playing the language of wood for several months, James Gunn finally comes to make an optimistic statement about the release date of GOTG 3 on the social networks !

As you can see above, the movie theaters AMC have tweeted “The Guardians of the Galaxy was the biggest box-office success of the United States in 2014 with $ 333 million. The screenwriter and director James Gunn and the cast full will return in volume 3 in 2021 […]”. To which the filmmaker replied,”Thank you for the declaration of love, AMC (although we will not be in the dark rooms before a little later than 2021at least they have started to turn without me)”. Finally a statement enthusiastic on the part of the filmmaker, who left his subscribers in the dark about the return of his band of Marvel superheroes at the movies!! We can therefore imagine that The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3in which Nebula could leave alone in search of her sister Gamora, will land in early 2022.