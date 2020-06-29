The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 : Thor was able to find the new computer ?

Although we did not find the third panel Guardians of the Galaxy before a long time, a lot of information are beginning to fall on the future of Peter Quill and his team-mates. Be the mockery of the death of Rocket, or even the fact that the film of James Gunn may be the last of the franchise, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 looking for the least original, especially if Thor is brought in to follow the adventures of the whole team. If Vin Diesel spoilait the presence of the Guardians in Thor 4 : Love and Thunderit is possible that the God of Thunder also appears in the third series of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the fate of the team of super-heroes and the heir to the throne of Asgard now that it links to.

Chris Hemsworth in the skin of Thor.

If it is still not known any of the plot of Thor 4 or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3a number of theories that start to crop up in Melted, so much so that we wonder if Star-Lord and his team have to travel to another dimension at the end of the film. If this could allow the introduction of a new computer, it is possible that Thor is in charge of its new constitution. In fact, if the God of Thunder went on to appear in The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3it is possible that you want to ensure the safety of the space and its dimension through the creation of a new alliance between the super-heroes. Thor could also coordinate and be in your head, this place is giving you the opportunity to be the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, after having played the command with Star-Lord.

Thor in the face with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

If this would certainly allow for the awarding of a procurement function rather funny, given that the final scene ofAvengers : Endgame among these characters, Thor might also have a role of coordinator vis-à-vis this new team. More akin to a Nick Fury of the galaxy, Thor could take the new Guardians in the shadows. This place would allow him to appear in several other adaptations from Marvel studios. However, the adventures of the characters portrayed by Chris Hemsworth, must be completed before the film of James Gunn did it in the hallways, the Mighty Thor also known as Jane Foster, to secure the succession in The love and Thunder. If, therefore, it could be amazing to see Thor be a new team of Guards, this role could offer an apprehension unique to the God of Thunder. It might be very interesting, and would allow the terms to the character arc after several years of good and loyal services within the MCU. A way to conclude its narrative arc in an original way, and moving !