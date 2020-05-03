The guardianship of Britney Spears has been extended to the period of pandemic

2020-05-03 11:30:03

The conservation of Britney Spears would have been extended by a judge in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The conservation of Britney Spears would have been extended until the end of the summer.

The responsible long-term care of the singer of 38 years, Jodi Montgomery, and has seen his role extended until August 22 at least to the order of the judge Brenda Penny.

The extension was granted after the judge has determined that a hearing could not take place for the time being due to the pandemic of coronavirus, reports Entertainment Entertainment.

Jodi is curator of Britney since last year, when Britney’s father has left her position.

The decision to extend the guardianship of Britney was taken shortly after the pop star revealed that she had accidentally burned his private gym.

The hitmaker, “ Oops … I did it again ” revealed via Instagram that she was just return to his training home, after having accidentally burned most of his gym equipment.

Britney – who has Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline – recently told fans in a video update: “Hey, guys! I’m in my gym at the moment. I haven’t gone since , like, six months, because I burned my gym unfortunately.

“I had two candles, and yes, one thing led to another, and I’ve burned out …”

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the fire.

Britney has légendé the message: “It was an accident … but yeah … I’ve burned.

“I went to the front door of the gym and I lit BOOM!!!!!!!! By the grace of God, the alarm went off after this and Yoory Hoorah no one was injured.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing more that two pieces of equipment, lol, and a gym mirror unilateral !!!!!

“But it could be much worse, so I am grateful.

“Pssss I like best to work out anyway (sic)”

