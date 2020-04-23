The guide of the marathon Marvel on Canal+ and Disney+

It has now been 12 years that the spectators were able to see the now iconic Saga of the Infinity in the dark rooms. Yet, the April 30, 2008, discovering Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Iron Man, the audience was far from imagining that, years later, Marvel would have built a veritable empire film in which the different films cross each other, the characters meet. Since then, 12 long years have passed. 23 feature-length films are released in room, introducing characters by the dozen. And these heroes are found in the last part of the saga Avengers : Endgame, released in April 2019.

The universe has not finished growing, and he proved it with the release of Spider-Man : Far From Home by 2019, as well as with all films of the 2nd cycle, which will be enameled in the years to come : Black Widow, Eternals… in Short, Marvel has not finished making us dream.

In what order should we watch the Marvel movies ?

The problem is that the release dates of Marvel movies don’t match, but then not at all in their chronological order. It is necessary to consider the periods in which the movies take place to truly rank them in order. The first to look at is not so for Iron Man, released in 2008, but Captain America : First Avenger, released three years later, in 2011.

According to specialists of the question, it ideal to find them is to follow the following order :

Captain America : First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

The Incredible Hulk

Thor

Avengers

Iron Man 3

Thor : the dark world, the

Captain America : the Soldier Winter

The Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers : Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America : Civil War

Spider-Man : Homecoming

Doctor Strange

Black Panther

Thor : Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers : Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Thus, you can be sure you will find in the different stories, and to have all the elements to understand the facts without risk you do spoiler.

Canal + and Disney + combine to make you enjoy the Marvel universe

Whether you are planning to embark on a marathon Marvel to rediscover the entirety of this film ? That falls well : the vast majority of movies are in the catalogue of the platform, Disney+, just to make her arrival in France. The platform is also proposed in excluvisité by Canal+. Chronology of media requires, in the most recent films are available on… Canal+ ! This is practice ! The channel has acquired the broadcasting rights. This is particularly the case of Captain Marvel, Avengers : Endgame, or even Spider-Man : Far From Home that you can discover on the chain. The latest to be released in the theaters, in fact !

The good news is that you will not need to pay for two offers separated in order to take advantage of these two platforms. Canal+ offers currently offers a Limited Series that allows access to the benefits of the encrypted string as well as the platform of the house with the big ears. A two-year commitment, a minimum price of 19.90 euros per month. Hurry, this offer is exclusive to the arrival of Disney+ in France, and it will not be available forever…

