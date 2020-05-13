The guitar of Kurt Cobain in the auction… Katy Perry laughing at her first ultrasound…

The guitar used by Kurt Cobain at the concert ” Unplugged “. — Julian’s Auctions/Cover Images/SIPA



May 12, 2020

The guitar used by Kurt Cobain during the MTV Unplugged is for sale

Blow to Frances Bean Cobain. Her ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, has decided to put on sale the guitar on which her father, Kurt Cobain, played during the broadcast MTV Unplugged in 1993. The object of a cult to him was back during their divorce, the latter having argued that the guitar was given to him as a wedding gift, and he had obtained

gain of cause. It is now on the auction site Julien’s Auctions as the instrument is used.

Reuters has an exclusive first look at Kurt Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E used in Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York, a highlight in our “Music Icons” auction on June 19th and June 20th. #Auction #KurtCobain #Nirvana #MTVUnplugged #MTV #Guitar #JuliensAuctionshttps://t.co/U26pHN3jNT — Julian Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 11, 2020

The sale will take place on 19 and 20 June in Beverly Hills and on the site of Julien’s Auctions. Guitar electro acoustic Martin D-18E, 1959, is estimated at $ 1 million.

Scooter Braun is launching a small attack against Taylor Swift

If some wondered why Scooter Braun, manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, will be launched not in politics, the reason they advance is simple :

Taylor Swift. The one who bought out the former label of the singer – and thus all of its catalog – has been questioned on the subject by the british edition of GQ on the attacks of the singer against him, concerning the management rights of his songs.

“Recently, I have been attacked very publicly by someone I don’t know, someone who refused to have a conversation with me. I do wish this person the best and I hope that one day dialogue will take place, because I think that all of this could have been avoided through an appropriate dialogue. What this has taught me is that if my children were teenagers, they were a little older, this could have been very difficult for them. And I don’t know if I’m comfortable in the public service, knowing how much we make fun of you and expose you, and I don’t know if I want to put my children in this situation. So now, I try to do my best in the private sector, ” he said.

Katy Perry thinks that his daughter makes him the finger

Katy Perry has made her first ultrasound that she has shared on her behalf Instagram. And according to her, her daughter to be born already has a well-tempered character. The interpreter Roar is convinced that the baby she is expecting with

Orlando Bloom makes him the finger !

“When your daughter was born you made a finger from your uterus, you know what awaits you “, she wrote in the caption of the video.