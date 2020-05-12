The guitar of Kurt Cobain in the auction… Katy Perry laughing at her first ultrasound…

The guitar used by Kurt Cobain during the MTV Unplugged is for sale

Kurt Cobainplayed during the show MTV Unplugged in 1993. The object of a cult to him was back during their divorce, the latter having argued that the guitar was given to him as a wedding gift, and he had obtained gain cause. It is now on the auction site Julien’s Auctions as the instrument is used.” data-reactid=”22″>Blow to Frances Bean Cobain. Her ex-husband, Isaiah Silva, has decided to put on sale the guitar on which his father, Kurt Cobainplayed during the broadcast MTV Unplugged in 1993. The object of a cult to him was back during their divorce, the latter having argued that the guitar was given to him as a wedding gift, and he had obtained gain cause. It is now on the auction site Julien’s Auctions as the instrument is used.

Reuters has an exclusive first look at Kurt Cobain’s 1959 Martin D-18E used in Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York, a highlight in our “Music Icons” auction on June 19th and June 20th. #Auction #KurtCobain #Nirvana #MTVUnplugged #MTV #Guitar #JuliensAuctionshttps://t.co/U26pHN3jNT — Julian Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 11, 2020

