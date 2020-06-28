The Hackers are threatening to disclose secret documents about LeBron James

$ 600 000. This is the initial price set for the auction, to be held in a couple of days, confidential documents relating to several american stars. LeBron James, Nicki Minaj or Mariah Carey are among the new potential victims, after Lady Gaga and Madonna before them.

Various means of communication the report that these criminals have hacked the database of the famous law firm in new york, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, to lay hand on these issues (legal, agreements, contracts, etc).

The firm has been recognized, there has been about a month, after you have been a victim of this cyber attack. Criminals for the time of $ 42 million the rescue and threatened to disclose these documents.