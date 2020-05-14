The hackers REvil (Sodinokibi) hacked into the law firm of stars like Madonna, Lady Gaga or Drake

The group of hackers REvil (Sodinokibi) is known for blackmail the Bitcoin and especially Monero since the pirates have said that Monero has become their cryptomonnaie favorite.

Hackers choose their victims to pay their ransom in Bitcoin BTC or Monero XMR.

They have logically chosen a law firm to the stars, as Robert De Niro, Elton John, Barbra Streisand, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga, Lil Sin X, The Weeknd, Madonna, U2Drake, LeBron James, Mike Tyson or the Sony company !

The website of the law firm of New York Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks is currently offline due to the hacking, which saw the theft of about 756 gigabytes of data including contracts of stars highly confidential reports BBC.

Hackers have published the photo of a contract for the Madonna in order to prove that they have actually put the hands on interesting documents in order to pay a ransom in cryptomonnaie.

The hackers would have access to contracts, NDA (non disclosure agreement) regarding hundreds of stars in the whole world.

The law firm of stars of cinema and music said:

“We can confirm that we were the victims of a sophisticated cyber attack. We have informed our customers and our staff. We’ve hired the world’s top experts specialized in this field and we are working tirelessly to resolve these issues.”

It will be effectively analysed and identified how the pirates are introduced in order to hack into the computer servers of the company and steal all these confidential documents related to the stars of Hollywood or the song.

Recently, the company Travelex has paid $ 6 million ransom in Bitcoin to the hackers of REvil in order to regain access to their computer system !

Attacks more frequent and expensive to the victims of these cyber attacks.

Hackers are more and more talented and clever to hack into the computer servers of the companies or of the hospitals taken as a target in the midst of a crisis of the Coronavirus/Covid19.

