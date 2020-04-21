The hairdressers open at the end of the containment ? There is hope (but it is not earned)

Many questions arise in the approach of the déconfinement hoped for on the 11th of may next. Because if we can go out without a certificate, it will not want to say that the Covid-19 will disappear completely, far from it even. In order to avoid a second wave, precautions should be taken, not only to the recovery of course but also for the activities of the shops that will be able to re-open their doors. The hairdressers will they part ?

Christophe Castaner is for

Interviewed on France Inter on Tuesday, 14 April, in the aftermath of the speech of Emmanuel Macron, Christophe Castaner, minister of the Interior, spoke about the reopening of local businesses such as florists or hairdressers. According to him, the goal is to be able to allow the merchants to re-open quickly. “The objective is that these shops can be opened“has he said.

“This is a bit tricky to say that it will reopen all of the 11.”

But what do they think of the professionals ? The doubt for the moment as to the real possibilities of re-opening at the beginning of the déconfinement. As stated in Emmanuel Poyen, chairman of Union Nationale des Entreprises de Coiffure (UNEC) of Burgundy, France 3 Bourgogne Franche-Comtéit is for the moment “a little tricky to say that it will reopen all of the 11“. In fact, the UNEC has not yet received official guidance from the government. The vice-President of the UNEC, Christopher Golden, precise West France : “We will draft a roadmap for the government and I hope that we will trust.“.

Because before you can re-open it, the hairdressers will need to put in place measures to implement the gestures barriers. “We need to find solutions to ensure the health of hairdressers and customers in the face of the virus. Masks, gloves, expand the time ranges to limit the number of simultaneous clients… The questions are many. And the solutions may have a cost“specifies Christophe Golden. In France, 85 000 hair stylists which have had to put their activity to stop since the beginning of the confinement.