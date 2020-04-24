The ‘Handstand T-shirt Challenge” is gaining momentum on the Internet

After the “Baby face” challenge or the “Toilet paper challenge”, a new challenge, called “Handstand t-shirt challenge”, panics the social networks. Stars and now anonymous are trying to put on a tee-shirt, while doing handstands against a wall. The opportunity to display his abs and his bulging muscles.

In this long period of confinement, the ideas, the more outlandish flower on the Canvas to pass the time.

And this new trend straight from Hollywood, it owes to the actor Tom Holland, interpreter of Spider-Man, which was the first one to post his feat on his account Instagram, before challenging two of his friends, Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal.

If the husband of Blake Lively has declined the invitation with a sense of humor, his sidekick in Marvel has wowed the internet by doing the exercise with an ease.

Sorry I’m late to our Zoom meeting, I was watching Jake Gyllenhaal put on a shirt while in a handstand. pic.twitter.com/UIlV5Wihyv — MTV (@MTV) April 2, 2020

But it was without counting on the performance staggering of the gymnast Kailey Maurer, which has managed to put his t-shirt, feet in the air… and without the aid of a wall.

In France, figures such as the former Miss France Malika Ménard have taken to the game, and do not hesitate to try the impossible to the delight of their fans.



Far from the glitz and glitter, the Paris fire or the gendarmes of Poitiers had decided to also roll up your sleeves and meet the challenge. On social networks, the members of the army and the Air show – videos – that nothing can scare them.