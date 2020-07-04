the Happy Price brings discounts of up to 10 July

With the expiration of the previous flyer john lewis today launched the new promotion, christened the “Happy Friday”that will propose a wide range of promotions up to the next 10th of July. To be affected are a lot of categories of products of electronics and computer science.

Between the TV, theLG 55UM7450PLA 55-inch is available at 450 Eurocompared to 749 Euro list, for a savings of 26%. The same brand, but also offers the OLED65B9PLA 65-inch to 1.850 Eurothe 20% less compared to 2.299 Euros. As to Sony, instead, the promotions are on KDXG8196BAEP 55-inch to 550 Eurofrom the 699 Euro price, and the KD65XG8596BAEP 65-inch to 895 Euro. Panasonic offers the TX-50GX810E 50-inch to 495 Eurowhile the TX-55GZ950E 55-inch passes to 1.190 Euro. Finally, we point out the Samsung QE55Q70TATXZT 55-inch to 975 Euro.

The MacBook Air 13-inch processor-i5 and 512GB SSD, however, can be brought home to 1.499 Eurowhile the iPad 10.5-inch WiFi + Cellular 64 gigabytes is available to 699 Euro.

In telephony, the AirPods Pro can be purchased at 239 Eurowhile the AirPods 2 with case wireless charging go to 199 Euro. L’iPhone Xr to 64 gigabytes instead, it is available to 669 Euro.