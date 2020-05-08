the hater of Joe Biden asked him to withdraw his candidacy

The new in the matter of the accusation of sexual assault against Joe Biden. Tara Reade is the former member of staff, in 1993, who is accused of having put the hand under the skirt to penetrate her with his fingers.

At the time, and in the years that followed, she was told that they felt uncomfortable when she was working for Joe Biden, and, moreover, she had finally resigned but has never filed a complaint or reported a sexual assault.

It thus comes to give his first interview to a star of american television, Megyn Kelly. If you’ve seen the movie Scandal who was appointed this year at the Oscars, it was the main character played by Charlize Theron, a former big star on FOX News, where she had brought down the powerful boss of the chain by accusing him of sexual harassment.

It is then part on NBC where she spent a good part of its emissions at these issues of sexual assault, at the time of the case #MeToo, at the moment when his own chain was crossed by scandals. She was then dismissed for other reasons.

In short, Tara Reade has not been chosen by chance, which was the questionand it is an event.

Tara Reade ready to pass the lie detector

She said that the former vice president should withdraw his nomination, even if she predicts that he won’t do it. She adds that it should not not to campaign on his “character”and it touches a sensitive point, because the main argument of Joe Biden, it is that it is not Trump, he is a person more respectable than the president Trump. He repeats constantly that this is a struggle for the soul of the american nation.

Cards Donald Trump has been accused by over two dozen women of sexual assault. But Biden can claim to be the candidate moral is he is also accused of sexual assault ? Tara Reade is willing to pass a lie detector if Joe Biden did the same. The former vice president has categorically denied the facts.

What are the consequences on the presidential election ?

All this does not help the democratic candidate in the us presidential election. For the moment, according to polls, it distance Donald Trump in the women’s vote, while the president himself is leading the way in men.

It’s embarrassing for him because this prevents it from talking about something else, or be audible on other thing, while he is confined in his home in Delaware. This is annoying because the women democrats who support it are accused of being hypocrites, why repeat from the Weinstein that he must believe the word of women… and not to believe that.

And then for the camp Trump it is the breadto divert attention from the controversy over the management of the sars coronavirus. Last thing, and this is not good news for Joe Biden.Tara Reade has chosen, as a lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, that has been the lawyer of Nafissatou Dialo in the case of DSK and several accusatory of Harvey Weinstein.

