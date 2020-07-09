The Haute couture moves online

From 6 to 8 July, the fashion houses have presented their collection in a format that is unprecedented.

This is the first time in the history of fashion : COVID forces, the fashion weeks this summer – haute couture, from 6 to 8 July, followed by the collections of the men of July 9 to 13 – has no place in a perennial podium in front of an audience of smartphones, but totally in line.

Each brand can be found in the face of the exercise of the translation of the DNA of a collection in a grammar digital. And the challenge is: how to create the desire, the attitude, the details in the clothing, the emotions, without having to go through a moment of tangible and anchored in a present moment ?

The proposals are very diverse

During the couture, which has just completed, the houses have taken advantage of the exercise to communicate, to reveal, to highlight a difficult aspect of read on a catwalk. The proposals could not be more different. A couple of examples : Ulyana Sergeenko has presented his workshop and the process of creation ; Schiaparelli, a series of technical drawings ; Imane Ayissi of close-ups, focusing on the finesse of the craftsmanship.

For others, it was an opportunity to tell the story, especially in Dior. The house has unveiled a short of the entire film, inspired by Greek mythology, in an environment of forest and dreamy. The models with long red hair and dresses in Empire cut were reminiscent of the art pre-raphaelite. We were also able to see some of the dresses for the balls, flouncy ballet notes of victorian style, but the focal point was not the garment itself.

Video minimal but sophisticated Chanel

This choice of a focus on the environment and a universe more than a place of creations, is not an isolated case. In Valentino, a dress was engulfed in the darkness, and showing only the movement of the fabric, moving in an organic way, under the sound of FKA Twigs. Elie Saab has layers of natural details and facts at hand, without revealing the whole of a model. Margiela has left only appears, in effect, a photographic negative, a figure of a woman dressed. Iris Van Herpen has presented a single dress, composed of petals XXL surveys of high technology.

Chanel has opted for a between-two, a video minimal, but sophisticated, turns like a clip, which goes from black and white to color very short. His classics were reviewed, with the rigor and opulence – including a dress or a necklace embroidered with crystals, tweed fuchsia and silver, on a boat neck or a tuxedo.

A positive point, and of size : this is the first time that all spectators, guests as well as viewers, are living exactly the same experience of a show. Who would have thought that the actions of the barriers lutteraient also against the elitism of the media ?