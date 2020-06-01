the “heart broken”, Céline Dion launches a call

Heart “broken” by the death of George Floyd, who has led demonstrations across the United States, Céline Dion denounces racism and violence.

Minneapolis to Washington through Los Angeles and Austin, the Americans have taken to the streets across the United States to demand with one voice an end to police brutality and racism. The anger is born from the death on the 25th of may of George Floyd, an African-american, 46 years old, suffocated by the knee of a police officer during his arrest while he was restrained on the ground. Many stars have also called for justice for George Floyd. On Sunday, it is Céline Dion, who has expressed his emotion on the social networks in the face of this “tragedy”. “It is difficult to find the words…The tragedy and the injustice to me to break the heart. I can’t even imagine what that currently lives in the family of George Floyd”, she wrote in a message.

“Racism and brutality must stop”

“As many of you have said, it is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist. There are too long as it lasts”, has completed the quebec singer who believes that “racism and brutality must stop.” “This is our problem at all and we have to fight collectively. I pray that all together we can regain the peace”, she concluded.

Celine Dion lengthens the list of personalities who took the floor after the death of George Floyd, among them Beyoncé, who has launched a petition, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Katie Holmes or Taylor Swift, who has lashed out at Donald Trump on social networks.