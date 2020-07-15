The heart of a Pirate leaves his seal, Katy Perry has chosen a godmother of her baby, Brooklyn Beckham is going to get married

These last few days have been hectic in the world of the stars. Here are the three positive stories that have been selected !

A wave #Metoo in Canada In social networks, Cœur de Pirate announced that he was leaving his label Dare To Care Records for “don’t support a system rooted in patriarchy toxic“. The decision result to the charge of “inappropriate sexual conduct” of several of the victims to a certain Bernard Adamus, a singer on the same label that Beatrice Martin, who has since been excluded from the record company. Outside, Eli Bissonnette, the boss Dare To Care Records, has admitted to being an accomplice of a system that keeps the victims of harassment into silence. He then announced that he was resigning from his functions. The singer of quebec has been divided a long message on the social networks to explain their decision to react and no longer be represented by this label. And in Canada, it is basically a shock wave that spreads through the industry of the arts. Another singer from quebec by the name Safia Nolin it was said in the networks have been harassed and physically attacked by a famous tv presenter By Morin. It has been recognized the facts, and then announced its withdrawal from the media. And this is not all, of the accusations of sexual misconduct have been pointed out to David Desrosiers, the the bassist of the band Simple Plan. Again, the latter has recognized his actions, asked forgiveness of the women concerned and left the group.

Jennifer Aniston godmother to the baby of Katy Perry? It seems that Rachel of Friends to be on the point of becoming the godmother for the second time. It is already the godmother of Coco Arquette16-year-old daughter of Courteney Cox. This is the time Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who allegedly asked Jennifer Aniston to take on this role with his daughter by birth. Jennifer Aniston would have been surprised not to say shocked when they asked him, and immediately said yes. These two have been friends for 10 years and it would be much closer to the containment. In this baby, we still do not know when it is going to point her little face since the couple has never provided a specific date, but has always spoken of the summer. In any case, Katy Perry has just confirmed her presence in the one of the scenes of Tomorrowland on the 25th of July, a Tomorrowland innovative fully digital this year.

THE marriage of 2021, the eldest son of the Beckham Brooklyn Beckham, age 21, oldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, has confirmed on Instagram your commitment with Nicola Peltzthe model and actress of 25 years. The young couple is together for only 7 months, but he sees things in general : they will organize two wedding ceremonies at the end of the next summer season, one in Great Britain, the other in Florida, all for the modest sum of $ 4 million dollars has already been announced Daily Mail! Related Post: this photo of Ryan Reynolds in his underwear, tattooed and belly overfed that they can't forget... This is hilarious The future groom, has announced its commitment in the form of beautiful declaration of love in his account of Instagram. And the parents of the Beckham family have given their blessing, the transmission of the news. It goes without saying that the last Harper will certainly be the maid of honor, while the other 2 children Beckham, teenagers, Romeo and Cruz should be witnesses of Brooklyn! It goes without saying that the Victoria, a renowned hairstylist, should imagine the wedding dress of her daughter-in-law!

The Daily Mail reports of a complicated period in the family when Brooklyn broke last summer with the british model Hana Of the cross, but this was all soon forgotten! “Everyone is delighted for them. Brooklyn has always admired his parents and grandparents, married for more than 70 years, and this is what he wants”said a source of the Sun. For her part, Nicola briefly had as a boyfriend Justin Bieber and Anwar Hadidthe brother of the top Bella and Gigi. If the cost of this dream wedding will not be a concern for parents Beckham – at the head of a beautiful fortune -, that will be even less for the father of the bride, the billionaire Nelson Peltz, the father of 10 children, which would have required a pre-nuptial agreement to protect the legacy of your daughter. And the English tabloid, a source says that Victoria and David have “the impression that their son finally met a girl who do not seek it for the fame or the money”even adding that “the wealth of the family of Nicolas Peltz eclipse even that of Beckham”. And hop, a problem of the rich resolved : if you have a fear of being loved just because you are a millionaire, find a millionaire!