The heirs of Arthur Conan Doyle continue Netflix for Enola Holmes

The domain of Conan Doyle have filed a complaint against Netflix on the grounds of a violation of copyright and trademark in the film adaptation of Enola Holmes, the younger sister’s suspicion of Sherlock Holmes.

We have previously reported the details of a project that will be launched by Netflix in the fall, co-produced by Legendary Pictures and based on the novels written by Nancy Spriger, which are also immersed in the complaint.

The rights to the stories created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in the beginning of the last century, have been the subject of controversy, given the nature of his publication and the popularity of the character. In 2014, a court ruled that the stories of Doyle, the detective, that were published before 1923 are in the public domain, while the 10 stories that were published during a period of four years, belong to the family of the author.

The heirs of the same claim that it is precisely the film from Netflix and in the same matter, the novels Springer, violate the authorship of these works, published after 1923. And your argument is that the emotions of the characters belong to their brand.

The letter of legal guarantees of that after the events that followed the First world War, the british author has lost his brother and his son due to the conflict, which made the characters in her stories more human and emotional. Something that is reflected in the Sherlock Holmes after 1923.

Under this pretext, andthe Conan Doyle Estate is seeking compensation Netflix, Legendary Pictures, the author Nancy Spriger, and other people involved in the trial. The defendants have not responded to the document or made a public statement.

THR indicates that this is not the first time that the offspring of Conan Doyle is in search of projects linked to the mysterious stories of the detective full of spirit. The movie of 2015, Mr. Holmes, in which Ian McKellen has played, has also suffered the same fate, although the claim has been rejected.

Enola Holmes plans to hit Netflix in August, with a cast composed of Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.