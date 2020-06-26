The heirs of Conan Doyle, the attack of Netflix for the movie Enola Holmes

It is illegal to invent a sister to Sherlock Holmes ?

Then that one comes to discover the first images ofEnola HolmesNetflix movie where Millie Bobby Brown (Strange Things) plays the sister of Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill, but yes, a little problem has arrived. The Hollywood Reporter tells us the successors of Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes, come to attack those responsible to justice Enola Holmes : Netflix, of course, but also the study of the production of Legendary Pictures, the publisher Penguin Random House, the writer Nancy Springer (author of the series of novels The Research of Enola Holmes that was the basis for the film)… and Yet, the character of Sherlock Holmes is in the public domain. Then, what happens ? Attention, it is very demanding.

Enola Holmes : Netflix reveals the first images of the film with Millie Bobby Brown



In fact, the Conan Doyle Estate still holds the united States rights of the ten stories published in the u.s. between 1923 and 1927 (they will all be in the public domain in January 2023). Lawyers of the right holders believe that the character of Holmes in these stories, all published after the First world war in which Conan Doyle lost his son more, has more emotion and empathy, of humanity. And after that, to create a sister to Sherlock Holmes, as has been done by Nancy Springer, is to give a more human side. Therefore, infringe their copyright, since this more human side of Holmes does not appear, according to them, in the stories, pheasant part of the public domain. The use of a word famous attributed to Holmes, without fear of lawsuit, since it never appears in the texts of Conan Doyle – primary !

The irony aside, there is little opportunity for the success of the event : the Conan Doyle Estate, already launched in 2014 by a u.s. court, which considered that all the Holmes stories were now part of the public domain, had also tried to attack Miramax in 2015 Mr Holmes with Ian McKellen at the old detective. It seems they are trying to obtain some benefit for the character before it escapes him completely in 2023.

Enola Holmes comes to Netflix next September. And Sherlock Holmes 3 with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law is in pre-production for a release in December of 2021.