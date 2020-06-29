the heirs of Conan Doyle’s attack Netflix in justice

The successors of Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmesfiled a complaint for “violation of copyright” and “trademarks”.

The successors of Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of the famous private detective Sherlock Holmes, has sued the giant of the streaming, as well as the production studio Legendary Pictures, the publisher Penguin Random House and the author, Nancy Springer, author of the Investigations of Enola Holmes that inspired the screenplay for the film, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The heirs of the british novelist has filed a complaint in federal court in New Mexico, for “breach of copyright” and “trademarks”.

A Sherlock Holmes too “human”

For rightsholders, this adaptation paints the character of Holmes as a man full of humanity, with emotion and empathy… features developed in the books of Conan Doyle published after 1923, and who are therefore not yet fallen into the public domain – this version of Holmes would then still protected by copyright. “During the First world War, Conan Doyle has lost his eldest son, Arthur Alleyne Kingsley. Four months later, he lost his brother, brigadier-general Innes Doyle, details the complaint. When Conan Doyle returned to Holmes between 1923 and 1927, it is not enough for the character to be the most brilliant rational mind and analytical. Holmes had to be human. The character should develop relationships and human empathy”.

Moreover, the creation of fictitious Enola Holmes, the sister of the detective, in addition to Sherlock an aspect “too much” “human”.

Already in 2015, the estate of Conan Doyle had sued Miramax for the film Mr. Holmes with Ian McKellen, an attempt without success. The Conan Doyle Estate hoped, therefore, benefit from a financial compensation before the novels iconic fall into the public domain in 2023. Enola Holmes, which account for the casting Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin will land on Netflix next September.