The Hidden Face of Margo (TFX) is The first major role of Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne embodies the title role in intelligent comedy for teenagers, adapted from a novel of John Green (the author of Our stars contrary). The story of a high school rebel who refuses the conformism of its environment and chooses to run away to feel better is to find a partition on the extent to Cara.

But it is especially in 2015, the realization of a childhood dream for the person who repeatedly said to have become queen of the podiums in spite of it. “As a child, I wanted to be a star for Disney to be able to play comedy and sing.” It was almost answered : “I find it hard to believe that this is true, I have to pinch myself every day.” With this benefit on-screen, Cara is finally taken seriously in the cinema. The only thing that could make him just stop ? The music. “I sing all the time. It is very important to me. It requires to do just that : it would be necessary that I isolate myself a year for me to spend.“No disk in sight as the beautiful follow the shooting with Suicide Squad (2016), Valerian, the city of ten thousand planets 2017… It is found in 2019 in the headliner of the event series of the platform Amazon Prime : Carnival Row in the face of Orlando Bloom.

The Hidden Face of Margo is aired Sunday 5 January at 21h05 on TFX

Julien Barcilon