The highly anticipated prequel of the Hunger Games in the bookstore the may 20,

A new joy for the many fans of the saga “Hunger Games” : the prequel comes out this may 20, éditions Pocket Jeunesse.

The date is finally set. Of course, the highly-anticipated “Hunger Games : the ballad of the snake and the bird singer” (editions Pocket Jeunesse) remains under embargo until release day, the 20th of may in France (may 19, in the United States), it is known, however, that this “prequel” offers to dive again in the heart of the territory of Panem, sixty-four years before the events of the original series.

The story begins on the day of the Harvest for the tenth edition of the Hunger Games. The young Coriolanus Snow (who would become President Snow played by Donald Sutherland in the display), only 18 years old, is chosen to become the mentor of the district 12 in this Hunger Games. An opportunity for him to burnish a bit the coat of arms of his house…

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive as necessary for our survival,” said Suzanne Collins. A good book of déconfinement so ? In any case, the booksellers may well be happy to see a few young players to push the doors of the libraries of the freshly re-opened.

With more than 10 million copies sold around the world of the saga in three volumes created by Suzanne Collins, and an adaptation of the hit movie as worn by Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth, Hunger Games is definitely one of the biggest publishing success of the past ten years.

A new adaptation on the big screen

Not content to leave the prequel of the adventures in the fantasy world of Panem, Suzanne Collins board at this time on the film adaptation of this new novel. Produced by Lionsgate, she is currently working on this feature film at the side of the writer Michael Arndtalready at the helm of the second part of Hunger Games and, in particular, known for Toy Story 3 or Little Miss Sunshine. What predict again a success in cinemas.

Hunger Games : the ballad of The snake and the bird singer, Suzanne Collins, 19,90€, Pocket Jeunesse.