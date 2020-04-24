The hilarious confessions of a Ryan Reynolds, confined “only with girls”

Interviewed by Stephen Colbert, Ryan Reynolds has spoken on family life in full containment. With a lot of humour, of course.

Ryan Reynolds was Thursday, April 2, 2020 the new guest of Stephen Colbert in his talk-show, held at a distance because of the containment linked to the spread of the coronavirus. With his humor, the actor, 43-year-old spoke of his daily life with his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters, James (5 years), Inez (3 years) and the small last of 8 months, whose first name still remains a mystery.

“Most of the time, I drink mostly”

Dad was a devoted happy to be surrounded of girls, the interpreter of Deadpool first explained that the “male company” not missed him absolutely not because “men tend to be the architects of the destruction of someone”. “Then it’s okay. I love being here with the girls, I love doing girl stuff. (…) They all want to dress in bright pink all day, then this is what I do. This morning, I have created dresses in tissue paper, which was fun for them,” he confided, before admitting that he was also “a lot of courses at home” with Blake Lively. “We are fortunate to have a small garden. So we learn a little about gardening. We try to ensure that this is an educational experience, but most of the time I drink mostly”, he started, amused.

The actor was canadian also revealed that the mother of Blake Lively, Elaine, lived with them. “It saves us the life. It’s amazing to have him with us. She doesn’t know it yet, but it is in fact our food rescue if things escalate. (…) I will not hesitate no more to eat the children,” he continued.

Ryan Reynolds also made fun of his wife, who had to cut her hair. “She has already done. It had taken two and a half hours. And then, at the end, you would have said that she had done it using a lighter. Or, you know, these gloves sanding ? It would have been faster than the door and as she rubs the head with this until my hair disappear”, he said.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been talking about them these past few days for having made generous donations. After having donated $ 1 million to support food banks, the couple also gave $ 400,000 to support four hospitals in New York city, as revealed on Tuesday E! News.

