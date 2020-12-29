THE HILARIOUS MEMES OF KIM KARDASHIAN’S CHRISTMAS LOOK (WITH BUILT-IN ABS)

Kim Kardashian couldn’t throw her annual big Christmas Eve party, but that didn’t stop her from slipping into a crazy look.

Earrings! The peplum skirt! The PVC bodice! The abs! We repeat the abs!

Can we call it ” superhero-style “? LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

The incredible dress is a custom creation by Schiaparelli Haute Couture, which Ms. West wore on Christmas Eve.

The dress obviously immediately produced a series of compelling memes – here they are:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada)

BREAKING NEWS Kim Kardashian confessa: “Sono sempre stata una Tartaruga Ninja” pic.twitter.com/ktHfh6KkLh — Stefano Monti (@kindermaxxi) December 26, 2020

Je suis le seul qui fait le rapprochement ? #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/RQ4D1NVZvt — Insta: ToujoursCem (@TataCem) December 27, 2020

Eu só lembrei disso pic.twitter.com/XgPtsAhvRj — beca aaa (@raemadiaryx) December 26, 2020

If it becomes a trend, we will never have to set foot in the gym again, but we don’t really know if we wish it!