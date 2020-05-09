the hilarious video in which he plays the Matrix with his son Trey

Ah, the old records ! You know, those pictures that we would rather forget, those videos that we had taken care to hide well, all of these memories that we had managed to keep secret for all this time. Only here, there was always a good friend, a cousin, a colleague well-intentioned, which has the wonderful idea of revealing the images compromising on the occasion of an event or another type of anniversary or wedding. And when the mole turns out to be a parent, it is even worse ! This is what comes of doing Will Smithwhich, for the 27th anniversary of his eldest son, Trey, has unveiled on his account Instagram an old video kind of hilarious…

Yes, you have seen well, it is a sequence of the cult trilogy Matrix that Will and Trey Smith play to their sauce, aka the epic battle between Neo and agent Smith, one of the minions of the matrix. Kicks in suspension in the air, lightning, music, all in one ! The actor explains the movie in the commentary that accompanies the video. “when Trey was growing up, every year for her birthday, we were shooting an episode of a short film done at the house called “The Treytrix”, in which I was the villain who was trying to kill him and he had to defend the family“.

Will Smith concludes his publication by issuing a challenge to his son : “It might be time to turn a new episode ! I think that I could have you now“. To which the latter answered: “They were really the best ways to spend time with family“without revealing whether it was the glove or not…