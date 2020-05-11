The hilarious video of Ryan Reynolds for the birthday of Hugh Jackman

You may not know this, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are very good friends ! As funny as the other one, they love to spoof… especially on social networks. This time, the husband of Blake Lively has broken new ground by preparing a video that has a lot of laughs, the duo’s fans.

The tackle from Hugh Jackman to Ryan Reynolds

It is the actor Hugh Jackman, who shared the video on Instagram. The actor celebrated his 51 years on stage on October 12, 2019 in his show The Man. The Music. The Tour. in which it takes over the songs of the Greatest Shoman, “les Misérables” or other films of Broadway.

For the occasion, he has as often sent a little dig at his friend/rival : “Not sure that Ryan Reynolds can do that” libra-t-he before quickly adding to the public : “Don’t post it ! Don’t post it ! I’m going to receive three million tweets from him in ten seconds”.

Ryan Reynolds sings in a hilarious video

Obviously, everything was planned. Ryan Reynolds appears then shortly after on a giant screen. He wears a small hat special “anniversary” and begins with a sad gaze : “Hello Hugh. I was just going to wish for a happy birthday. And then I saw what you said. In a word : offensive. Enjoy the show, Hugh Jackman.”

In a burst of energy, the actor begins to sing “happy birthday” like a real crooner. At the end of the song it annoys : “And I’m not even a fucking professional led Jackman sort of small m…. !!!” before the finger to the camera !

Big laugh on the audience side, who know the pseudo-rivalry between the two actors ! Remember that Ryan Reynolds begs him for years Hugh Jackman to re-thread the blades of Wolverine to be able to turn together of a movie. Deadpool and Wolwerine together in the same adventure ? We said yes, three times yes !