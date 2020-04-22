The hipsters are-they major polluters ?

Gwyneth Paltrow sells on his site Goop – 72 dollars (66 euros) the egg into a quartz insert in the vagina to boost her sexuality, Jennifer Lawrence has set a wall in his house in california and Kim Kardashian has recovered from her turning paris thanks to their calming power. In a few years-the crystals – tourmaline, quartz, citrine –, formerly the hobby of mads enlightened, became one of the most important trends in well-being of the western world. Stones in addition to colorful and graphic. Blessed bread to Instagram. Type #crystals and 1.2 million posts back. According to a survey of” Guardian “the market for crystals would be today millions of dollars. The problem ? These amulets are supposed to reconnect to Gaia impose in the reality of new outrages as a result of their extraction in the poorest countries of the globe – Madagascar, Burma, the democratic Republic of the Congo – in appalling conditions. Result : landscapes and forests, disemboweled, totalitarian regimes enriched (the taliban derive $ 20 million of lapis lazuli in Afghanistan), exploited children (85 000 in Madagascar). A balance sheet to be so dark that the “Guardian” as his investigation : “the crystals, The new blood diamonds “. The inconsistent “plugged in”, would they have to be beaten again ?

A canteen healthy at what price ?

This is not the first time, in fact, that just a fad in the vogue ends up pointing the finger due to impact ecological and human disaster. A typical example of this dark side of trends ? The lawyer, past panacea that sexy for the vegan symbol of the ravages of globalization. With its shades of green, its silky texture, it has everything to seduce. Nerdy, avocado mayo of the cantoche, long live the avocado toast ! This sandwich created by the chefs in california and new york in view, and taken up by thousands of influencers in food has become a classic of the canteens healthy. “But these effects of fashion have unleashed a consumption, and the demand has increased abruptly, underlines Arnaud Gauffier, director of programs at WWF France.

The culture of the lawyer represents only a few million tonnes per year, it is fairly low, but the negative impacts in Mexico are dramatic : increases in the price of the land at the expense of local cultures, water war with illegal wells and the diversion of sources that are the fact of the cartels. The lawyer has upset the balance of a region. “Las, the green gold is the tree that hides the forest, and the list of foods trendy, ruining entire ecosystems is growing. We all remember the trial is quinoa grown in Peru and Bolivia.

Addicted to the almond milk will also be delighted to learn that in ” production of 1 kg requires 4 000 litres of water, denounced Arnaud Gauffier. The culture of almonds in California has dried up all the water tables “. The boom of the coconut, which invades the ray bio in many forms – oil, milk, water, cosmetic, textile, etc.–, also produces the perverse effects of intensive monoculture, such as deforestation, but also the use of monkeys captives and even children to climb trees. But this is not all. “There are also impacts on the biodiversity at the scale of entire regions,” says Arnaud Gauffier. We plant thousands of acres of the same plant, without rotation, because these are trees who live thirty to forty years. The animal species are no longer varied food. These cultures very fragile and also require a lot of pesticides. “The director of programmes of WWF rebelled also against an accessory used by the urban : the cotton bag can be reused. “We have dozens at home, a few would be sufficient. The cotton is 10, 000 litres of water per kilo, and its culture is one of those that require the most pesticides. We need to stop the distribute of each seminar, every event. “

The fun food

It doesn’t take much to incriminate the “people” of the connected and sell them to a “bobo bashing” was in vogue. “The hipster healthy foods are killing the planet ! “(The healthy foods from the hipsters are killing the planet) we read in the press the anglo-saxon. But is it legitimate to make them wear the hat ? Arnaud Gauffier recalls that the chocolate or the coffee consumed in a massive way have an impact much stronger. Some phenomena are beyond the individuals were in addition encouraged these excesses : social networks and their irreversible globalization of taste.

Stéfane Guilbaud, author of “Stop the lies on a plate” (ed Eyrolles), also because ” this society of pleasure that the marketing was built for seventy years. Everything must be fun ! But our grandparents did not care to have a unique product every six months on their plate ! “According to him, agro-industry hides behind the innovation to generate a profit :” The research labs and development of the major players in the sector are at after the new nugget food. The super-foods such as the goji berry are the epitome. Then, we triggered campaigns com colossal, and the consumer will eventually join. “Sometimes, a cliché will do : you remember Madonna in 2010, with the face of the paparazzi a brick of Vita Coco (in which it had invested $ 1.5 million). There are also promotional campaigns-institutional, as was the case for quinoa, pushed by the Un and the governments of peru and bolivia in 2013. “There is a large opacity in the circuits of the agro-industry, says Felix Lallemand, doctor of biology, co-founder of The granaries of Abundance. It is very complicated to have the info on their practices at least to feel very concerned. And some signs are misleading. There is thus a form of confidence when it comes to a local organic store. “The irony of this story ? Most consumers think do well.

Consuming ethics

While the meat and palm oil, are demonized, quinoa, avocado, or coconut oil seem to be alternatives to plant virtuous. Similarly, we do not a-t-are not encouraged to swap plastic bags from cotton bags ? “It must be understood that every product has a footprint hidden, reminds Babette Porcelijn, author of “Our footprint hidden” (ed Threshold). What are the impacts of the end of the world, those whom we do not see. And unfortunately, our instincts about what is good or bad for the planet is a poor guide. ”

But how to find the right trade-offs ? “You need to put it into perspective and eliminate what is the most harmful, she advises. For a French lambda, the meat is 66 % of its impact when a lawyer represents nothing in comparison. But if you are a vegetarian, eliminate the lawyer may be your next resolution. “For Arnaud Gauffier,” it is not a question of banning these foods from distant, it is necessary to consume a measured way “. And remember that ” our biotope local we offer all that is needed. No need to oil palm, or coconut, among us, there are rapeseed, sunflower “. Felix Lallemand drives the point home : “the More the chain is long, the more it is globalized, the more it comes from the agro-industry. It is necessary to favour peasant agriculture of proximity. “It would seem that the message is getting out : many restaurants in the United States, Scotland and now in France have banned the lawyer of their card. On 21 January, the Café Marlette, parisian institution, vegan, announced on Instagram : “We remove the card the avocado toast, one of our signature dishes that you love so much (…). But we have decided to align with our beliefs. “1 650 people have “liked”. A good start ?