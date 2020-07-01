the historic fall of his single Trollz • RAPRNB

In the head of the Best Singles of the Billboard charts, last Tuesday, the only Trollz of 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj has achieved a historical performance : the 2nd largest drop registered for a week-to-week for a song that is ranked number 1.

Eager to make history and to the accumulation of the records, which is hated by a large part of the american rap, 6ix9ine is not likely to appreciate your new “performance”. A week after their only Trollzin collaboration with Nicki Minaj, will be classified in 1st place in the Hot 100, the Top Singles of america, the Billboard has released its ranking of the week and the song is already very far, since that is saved in the post 34. A historic drop from only Mariah Carey had experienced a mishap in the beginning of the year, in a context a little bit special, since it was his song All I Want for Christmas is You, ranked no. 1 in the week of Christmas before you disappear purely and simply a week after more than 25 years after its release. 6ix9ine therefore, can boast of having experienced the worst fall of a new single, the proof that the auditors are not necessarily attracted by the quality of the parts of Tekashi, but rather by the content of their comments and any photos that he could send to his rivals….

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s “TROLLZ” posts the largest drop for a #1 debut in Hot 100 history. — the data of the graphics (@chartdata) June 29, 2020

6ix9ine is involved in the clash DJ Akademiks/Freddie Gibbs

In the heart of a weapon for social networks brought, the journalist DJ Akademiks and Freddie Gibbs are widely reviled in the past few days after the 1st will be taken in the second. And in this virtual war, Akademiks decided to call his friend 6ix9ine to help him. This last has confessed that his former band, Nine Trey Blood Gangsta, was behind the shooting aimed to Freddie Gibbs in New York in 2014, as I was confused with Jim Jones, only linked to the criminal group of Tekashi at the time. A revelation without any doubt is supposed to be humiliating for Gibbs, but that people have rather taken as a new evidence of the ability to swing from 6ix9ine. In summary, the big fuss now around the latter might be falling back…