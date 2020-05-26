the history of Maggie Gyllenhaal (Finnerty) & Peter Sarsgaard

On may 24, 2020, TF1 has aired the famous movie “White House Down”, in which we find Maggie Gyllenhaal. This is a chance to get back on the love story of the actress alongside Peter Sarsgaard.
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard are a couple of long-time who has officially said “yes” in 2009. Since then, the lovebirds are never separated.
A WEDDING MODEST
Back to may 2, 2009, when Maggie Gyllenhaal is joined to its companion of long date, Peter Sarsgaard. According to the european information, the celebration was held in a small chapel in Brindisi. Among the guests were Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon.
Before the wedding, the lovebirds were already parents of a little girl named Ramona, who at this time was aged two and a half years. The couple announced her pregnancy and engagement exclusively to PEOPLE in 2006, after having been together for more than four years.
Therefore, it is a relationship that lasts forever, and they share the same passion for the cinema. Gyllenhaal has made a name in the independent movie “Secretary” in 2002. Sarsgaard, him, has played in movies such as “Kinsey”, “Jarhead” (with his wife’s brother, Jake) and “Shattered Glas”, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2004.
PARENTS ALWAYS PRESENT
Since 2012, the actors are the proud parents of a second daughter, Gloria. In 2019, the couple has shared his difficulties and its forces on the education of Ramona and Gloria. Jake, the brother of the actress, was also told on his sister.
“When I’m with them, what I think, it is the incredible work that my sister has accomplished and the good mother that she is,”
