the history of Maggie Gyllenhaal (Finnerty) & Peter Sarsgaard

On may 24, 2020, TF1 has aired the famous movie “White House Down”, in which we find Maggie Gyllenhaal. This is a chance to get back on the love story of the actress alongside Peter Sarsgaard.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard are a couple of long-time who has officially said “yes” in 2009. Since then, the lovebirds are never separated.

A WEDDING MODEST

Back to may 2, 2009, when Maggie Gyllenhaal is joined to its companion of long date, Peter Sarsgaard. According to the european information, the celebration was held in a small chapel in Brindisi. Among the guests were Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon.

Before the wedding, the lovebirds were already parents of a little girl named Ramona, who at this time was aged two and a half years. The couple announced her pregnancy and engagement exclusively to PEOPLE in 2006, after having been together for more than four years.

NEW YORK – MARCH 09 : Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard attend a screening of “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” at Metrograph 09 march 2020 in New York. | Photo : Getty Images

Therefore, it is a relationship that lasts forever, and they share the same passion for the cinema. Gyllenhaal has made a name in the independent movie “Secretary” in 2002. Sarsgaard, him, has played in movies such as “Kinsey”, “Jarhead” (with his wife’s brother, Jake) and “Shattered Glas”, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2004.

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22 : Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard attend the feast of the opening of the flagship Nordstrom NYC on October 22, 2019 in New York. | Photo : Getty Images Related Post: "If you want I am the worst player in the history of Mexico: Javier Hernandez

PARENTS ALWAYS PRESENT

Since 2012, the actors are the proud parents of a second daughter, Gloria. In 2019, the couple has shared his difficulties and its forces on the education of Ramona and Gloria. Jake, the brother of the actress, was also told on his sister.

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27 : actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard attend the premiere of “the Irishman” at the 57th film Festival New York at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, on September 27, 2019 in New York. | Photo : Getty Images

“When I’m with them, what I think, it is the incredible work that my sister has accomplished and the good mother that she is,”

there know.

NEW YORK – 07 SEPTEMBER : Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Saarsgard attend the dinner Adeam Spring/Summer 2020 September 07, 2019 in New York City. | Photo : Getty Images

LAURA SMET WOULD SHE BE PREGNANT ?

Fame is not everything need personalities to the public. They also need to start a family, and it is this that would without a doubt, Laura Smet and his companion. According to the magazine Here, the couple expect a happy event.