The history of the producer in kenya which has removed the clip of “Gooba”

Several weeks after the release with great fanfare of “Gooba” by 6ix9ine, a producer in kenya has been to remove the clip on YouTube, claiming copyright infringement.

When the clip of rap the most viewed in 24 hours of the story suddenly disappears from YouTube, of course, that raises a few questions. This Sunday, “Gooba” of 6ix9ine has been the victim of a small incident. The clip has been removed from the video platform after an infringement of the copyright. It is the producer of kenya Magix Commitment is behind this complaint, stating that the artist for the hair arc-en-ciel has plagiarized one of his beats. He is also congratulated on his account Instagram.

It only took a small handful of hours before the problem is settled between the american artist and Magix Commitment. However, in full hype, the self-proclaimed BeatKing has been a day well hectic. Revealing a photo of his DM, he has received honors from many personalities, 6ix9ine passing by 50 Cent.

And also : Anonymous diffuse “F*ck the Police” on the radios of police

Magix Commitment is taking advantage of his buzz post-6ix9ine

More than that, its request to “Gooba” will carefully inflate its popularity since in a few hours, the artist has earned nearly 12k followers additional on his account Instagram.

The peak of the day, Magix Commitment has finally unveiled a new song, inspired by his punchline to 6ix9ine. Entitled “Don’t sample by Magix Commitment”, the title has been unveiled a few hours after the removal of the piece. The returns are however very mixed, as can be seen in the bar dislikes of the visual.

On his side, in any case, 6ix9ine continues to push his second single after his release from prison. Some rumors indicate that it should be accompanied by Nicki Minaj for this new song, but the artist has not communicated about it. On the other hand, he needs to work on a new album which could be unveiled at the start of the year.

In the rest of the news, what happens between Drake and Hamza ?