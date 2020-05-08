The history of the watch Chanel J12

The house of the double C celebrates the twenty years of its iconic watch in ceramic. The opportunity to reflect on his amazing story.

Chanelthe gamble was far from being won. The reason for this lack of enthusiasm lies in the opinion of Gabrielle Chanel watches for women, which was considered to be unattractive and unreadable. In 1987, sixteen years after the death of the founder of the house of the rue Cambon, Jacques Helleu, the artistic director of the watchmaking Chanel, reveals, however, the first watch of the luxury brand. Named ” First “, it allows the claw to the double C to make its entry on the market of watchmaking.” data-reactid=”20″>If the luxury homes usually have the habit to invest in the watch sector, concerning Chanelthe gamble was far from being won. The reason for this lack of enthusiasm lies in the opinion of Gabrielle Chanel watches for women, which was considered to be unattractive and unreadable. In 1987, sixteen years after the death of the founder of the house of the rue Cambon, Jacques Helleu, the artistic director of the watchmaking Chanel, reveals, however, the first watch of the luxury brand. Dubbed ” First “, it allows the claw to the double C to make its entry on the market of watchmaking.

A few years later, Jacques Helleu focuses on a new project watchmaking, the J12. In an effort to remain faithful to the values of Mademoiselle Chanel, he imagines a watch to the sporty appearance of the dial is large and legible and ceramic bracelet, scratch-resistant. The one who had the habit of borrowing the watches of her lovers would have probably been satisfied to see this model be presented as mixed. Stylish and practical, the J12 was born in 2000. Initially available in black, it is then repeated in white in 2003. “The black is all. The white also. They are an absolute beauty. This is the perfect deal, ” said Gabrielle Chanel.

The success is immediately appointment. The J12 is seen on the wrist of celebrities like Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, Katy Perry, Hugh Grant…

