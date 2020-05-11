The Hit Girls 2 : the choir of Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson will return (VIDEO) – cinema

Actresses Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson are expected to resume their roles in the sequel to the film The Hit Girls.

Last may, they have moved the halls of cinema with The Hit Girls and their choir a capella. Anna Kendrick (Twilight, In the Air) and Rebel Wilson (My best friends, Super Fun Night) should be back in the sequel to the film, which will be directed by actress Elizabeth Banks. This last one, which produced the first film, also played the on screen role of the commentator of the university competitions of choirs a capella. She will spend this time behind the camera to make the result of this musical film, which should be released in the United States in may 2015.The two actresses are so in the course of discussion to resume their roles. At its output, The Hit Girls has been a nice success. After his song When I’m Gone, Anna Kendrick has even released a single called Cups, which has sold nearly three million copies. Since the release of the film, Anna Kendricks and Rebel Wilson have multiplied the projects. Anna Kendrick, who was recently seen on film in movies What you can expect when you are expecting a child (in which Rebel Wilson also played) and in the film Robert Redford Under supervisionhas turned in no less than six films. She has also just completed the adaptation by Disney Into the Woods, a Broadway musical, with Johnny Depp, Chris Pine, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. As to Rebel Wilsonthe actress has launched this season a comedy series on ABC, Super Fun Nightshe has not only written and produced, but in which she also plays. It is currently in Night at the museum 3.