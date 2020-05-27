The Homardises home | Le Journal de Québec

A few days before the department of public health announces a series of measures related to the current epidemic, the team of ” Cité-Joie in Lac-Beauport was working to refine the last details of the Homardises, benefit event to be held may 25, on the stage of the Grand Theatre of Quebec. You know the rest… The evening has been cancelled. But the Friends of the Fondation Cité-Joy has found another original way to raise funds with the special formula pandemic COVID-19 Homardises, which will be held in the week of 6 to 13 June. To participate, you must register at: https://www.jedonneenligne.org/fondationcitejoie/HO2020/. Following your registration at a cost of$ 300, the Committee of Homardises will be pleased to deliver you home a gift box containing a voucher of 50$ redeemable at the Fish market SBL, a bottle of selected wine, two famous aprons of Homardises and cuteness.

Generous to his alma mater

The Foundation of the UQAR has just completed the delivery of 70 000$ in scholarships to graduating students and graduates of the université du québec à rimouski, thanks to the generosity of the graduate Bernard Pouliot (in the photo). The grant of 35 scholarships of$ 2000 each is done through a random drawing from among all graduating students and graduates of the winter semester. A specific contribution of$ 100,000 to Bernard Pouliot paid in the context of the festivities surrounding the 50e anniversary of the UQAR, will provide a total of 50 scholarships of$ 2,000 each. A graduate of the université du québec à rimouski in administration (1974) and residing in Hong Kong for over 35 years, Bernard Pouliot has a unprecedented generosity towards his alma mater, as evidenced by the establishment of a capitalized fund the value of which now exceeds one million dollars. The Fund Bernard Pouliot will allow the Foundation to present scholarships for excellence in administration, to foster student mobility and to support the development of project in entrepreneurship set up by the students and the students of UQAR. (Photo Bernard Pouliot)

Baseball in Montreal

Remember, on may 27, 1968. After the american League, the national League of baseball proceeds in turn to an expansion in voting for the admission of two teams: the Montreal Expos and the San Diego Padres. The circuit will include 12 training courses for the season 1969. The franchise Expo costs$ 10 Million.

Birthdays

Raymond Nadeau (photo), president of the company, The Caretaker, 63-year-old… Shiloh Nouvel Jolie Pittthe daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, 14 years old… Paul Bettany, the british actor, 49-year-old… Nathalie Mallette, actress in quebec, 55 years… Gaston Therrienanalyst sports RDS, 60 years… Michel Noëlthe owner of the golf Mont-Tourbillon… Gaétan Bélanger, owner of the tavern restaurant Le Folichon, 73-year-old… Louis Gossett Jr.actor , american, 84 years of age.

Missing

The may 27, 2019. Jocelyne Blouin (photo), 68, a meteorologist who made himself known by delivering the weather forecast on a daily basis for more than 30 years News Radio-Canada… 2019. Bill Buckner, 69-year-old former baseball player identified by many as the scapegoat for the defeat of the Boston Red Sox in the world Series in 1986… 2018. Julio Ribera, 91 years old, cartoonist, and screenwriter Spanish comics… 2017. Gregg Allman, 69-year-old singer and american musician of the blues band rock The Allman Brothers… 2016. Charles Bitsch, 85 years, French filmmaker of the nouvelle vague and assistant director of many films of Jean-Luc Godard and Claude Chabrol… 2012. Edward Hamel, 64, a founder of Croisières AML… 2012. Placide Gaboury, 84-year-old quebec writer… 2009. Richard Cloutierphotographer Journal de Québec for 36 years… 2007. Gilbert Fillion66 years, a former member of bloquiste of Chicoutimi from 1993 to 1997… 2001. Gilles Lefebvre, 78 years old, a major figure in canadian music from quebec… 2000. Maurice RichardFor 78 years, the most famous player in the Canadian.