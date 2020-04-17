The home, at the time of the confinement, as seen by the designer Bethan Laura Wood

Bethan Laura Wood is a designer English. Recognizable by its extravagant look and colourful outfits colourful, it is multidisplicinaire. She works with textiles as ceramic, wood or glass. Of its collections for CC Carpet, Hermes, Tolix, Bitossi, Perrier Jouët, Moroso or Rosenthal, a process playful, the same desire to make the world more cheerful and more curious. Many of his objects are already in the collections of museums.

Attachment by e-mail at the beginning of the confinement in England, it is expressed on the containment which requires them to press the “pause” button :

“With my team, we all work from home. We try to stay positive and we hope to continue to work.

I have always been privileged in my work which brings me to the four corners of the world. So, for me, I hope to take advantage of this time at home to reflect and to digest all the images and things that I’ve earned after all this time, and I hope that this will inspire me to new creations. My home has always been a refuge for me in the past, I hope that it will be still during the entire duration of the confinement… I took the opportunity to observe differently. Like that plant (see the picture above), my favorite of the garden, that I look at often.

With my team, we take each day as it comes. We are Italian, Greek, and English, and we discover each day how it affects us all. I hope that we will attain the best.

Bethan”