The home, at the time of the confinement, as seen by the designer Stéphanie Marin

Stéphanie Marin is designer and founder of the studio Smarin. It starts in the recycling textile in the 90’s and continues to create an eco-friendly design. Of his creations, you know necessarily its pebble cushions that appear rigid to the eye naked but can be lover, while in bringing nature to the house. Stéphanie Marin has been working on the relationship with the body and space, she publishes sensitive parts and modular, and designed stage sets. In 2012, Smarin initiates “the Research on the Objects Therapeutic by the Mechanical” in collaboration with the Observatory of complementary Medicine Non-Conventional of the Faculty of Nice, to imagine the furniture, which ” promotes the well-being with a good mechanical use of the body, and the deepening of self-knowledge “.

Attachment by e-mail, Stéphanie Marin made of this “retirement stress” a time of new experience for the furniture that furnishes his apartment :

“My large family is a refugee in Nice, in a great apartment that makes possible our collective moments and also allows the fallback and the privacy of each.

The rooms are furnished with prototypes of the studio Smarin. This allows me to experience, to criticize and to bounce on other issues.

Within the studio, we explore various fields of design related to the use from objects-tools and furniture-systems. This period where the home – when you have one – is at the center of our lives richer every day, so my thoughts.

‘Play YET !’ is a system of construction is reversible and durable that we developed in 2013, I’ve for example used in each room ! This vocabulary allows compositions to functional infinite : library, office, workshop, chaise, seat-barricade soft or mat physical exercise. And its composition a material which is sound-resistant and facilitates daily use.

It responds well to the need of gentleness, adaptation, improvisation, reversibility of the areas that we feel in this challenging time of our lives.

This geometry fulfilling and joyful reconciles us with the idle time of this group retirement.

It is an intense time of reflection for designers, but it’s still a retirement constraint, a movement-wide anthropological, unique, where, I hope, will hatch new skills for our common future.

I look forward to the day-to-day to the dramatic decline of pollution (air and sound).

Stéphanie Marin. “