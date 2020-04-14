The homecoming of Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford to talk about containment

As the days go by and the more the number of stars that begin to animate a show online or to make direct increase. After Miley Cyrus and Elton John, now Naomi Campbell is launching a daily broadcast that is published on its Youtube channel. Entitled” No Filter with Naomi “this virtual rendezvous for fifty minutes is the occasion for “the panther” to remain in contact with the outside world and his long-time friends.

Monday, for its first issue, Naomi Campbell was given his faithful friend Cindy Crawford to talk about the coronavirus and their way of living the containment. “I couldn’t hope for a first guest more special and awesome. I consider my family, I’ve known her for thirty-four years ago, ” began the British of 49 years. Together, the two models have discussed fashion but also of their lives in confinement, their fears and their new habits.

At the beginning of the health crisis, Naomi Campbell was one of the first personalities to be on social networks dressed in a combination of full protection, a mask, gloves and goggles. “Safety first,” she repeated under her publications Instagram. In the video you saw also disinfect his seat in the plane from the ground up to avoid any contamination due to displacement. “It’s my health and it reassures me,’ said she then.

“It is difficult to give advice to people because we are “preferred

During their discussion, the two friends have exchanged their views on this period unique. Confined with her husband and two children in his property in california, Cindy Crawford said that she was not often output since the beginning of the containment but that which destabilised the most was ” nothing to be able to plan “. “We don’t know where is the light at the end of the tunnel. We know that it will eventually arrive after a while. I’ve been lucky, I have the means to buy me to eat and I think that it is difficult to give advice to people because we are privileged, ” admits the American 54-year-old. I am aware that the fact of not having to worry about paying for my groceries, or my phone bill is a luxury. (…) Find ways to feel connected with people is important, ” says the mother of Kaia Gerber.

“I don’t think things will be as before “, says for her part Naomi Campbell before relativize the situation. “I think it puts things in place because I think that this planet, Mother Nature, had need of a pause. (…) There was too much excess. That being said, I like to be confined. I don’t like the circumstances, (…) the dead, to have lost friends. But I see the calm in the air, ” concludes the star.

Tuesday, 7 April, Naomi Campbell was receiving on his chain to his friend and colleague, fashion designer Marc Jacobs.