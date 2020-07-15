The hoops custom Jennifer Lopez, a value of 11 000 dollars, are “all the same”.

Jennifer Lopez is the queen of the hoop earrings – and she’s not afraid to customize them.

The interpreter of ” On the Floor “, 50, has shaken countless versions of the style, and in a recent film, with his collaborator, Maluma, she has begun a couple of very special Wool of the Jewelry.

Earrings in 14 karat yellow gold feature a total of 2 176 carats of diamonds and the spelling of the name of the star. A value of 11 $ 320, which have been custom made for J. Lo.

“Jennifer loves to wear custom clothes, that is why we often work with Wool of Jewelry to create something that looks like him,” said Rob Zangardi, who, with Mariel Haenn, has a stylised Lopez for nearly a decade in the Page Six-Style.

“Wool has simply the style of Jennifer, until the circles are in bold and the details are very personal. She has used the jewelry of Wool to adapt some of their best moments of his life and his career.”

This includes after his performance in the rest of the Super Bowl in the year 2020, when she was seen in a hoop $ 30,000 in the form of a diamond, and before his concert host of the ” SNL ” last December, when Lopez has taken the name of her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez in place of his own.

“Celebrities are like us. These are real people, looking for meaning and ways to feel connected with what they are, especially at this time. The personalized jewelry is a powerful way to achieve this”, said Lana Bramlette, founder and designer of Lana Jewelry, a Page Six-Style.

“You need a certain level of confidence to show their pride for something one really believes in. “

Among the other fans of the work of art custom of Wool, including Gigi Hadid, who announced that in 2018 that she had rekindled her relationship with Zayn Malik at the launch of a collar-custom ” Zayn “, and the new mom of Ashley Graham, who has recently registered the name of his son, Isaac, 7 months, at his own collar.