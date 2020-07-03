The horoscope for the week of 3 July 9, 2020 : the sign of the star is leo

This week, the sign of the star is a Lion, as Chris Hemsworth. Benefits, privileges, euros : he tries to scrape off the maximum. Then, it plays great lord, for all the world to know how much is large.

The horoscope for the week Aries (march 21 – April 21)

Strategy games

Of thought, and a lot. Of the action, as it should be. The touch, do not eat bread. Result : all cooked to perform. In the work, you’re the girl to follow. In private, you are the woman we want. Lover, lover, new man : the meter as in a panic.

The astro trainer : spend time playing with the kids to decompress.

The horoscope of the week Taurus (April 22 – may 21)

Give you the means

Rolling uppercuts, because you have been attacked, this is not good. Disarm the opponent by anticipating his blow, is better. It is not about reacting but acting for a family life that is enviable, a satisfactory job. The code of the password, you have everything that you have to.

The astro trainer : plug in the radar, there is a ray in perspective.

The horoscope of the week Gemini (may 22 – June 21)

Not too far away

There are those who say constantly that you are awesome, it is called a flattering. And those that you put in, when you go to lollipop : they are friends. Since you are in the process of turning the head to the shock, you have a lot, a lot of luck to be quiet, friends.

The astro trainer : if you wish to withdraw from the world for a moment, don’t be shy.

The horoscope of the week’s Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Change log

This is not an illusion : taking advantage of your goodness by which to leave behind. Suffice it to say that empathy, is finished ! Since the whole world plays personally, their mantra is to darken in the heap. You thought it was going to be fresh and well jar, you will discover formidable.

The astro trainer : if you beg on your knees, hold your head up high.

The horoscope of the week-the Lion (July 23 – August 22)

The ace of hearts

Active, passive : to manage their affairs of the heart as a business. As soon as the job interview, you scan the ideal profile. Once started, the test. In the case of a proposal of marriage, that the study of the feasibility of the project. Know where you’re going, is to go with confidence.

The astro trainer : if we can count on you, rely on each other.

The horoscope of the week of the Virgin (August 23 – September 22)

Zero ambiguity

We love : why ? We leave you: why ? You can listen to everything that you understand. In the work, this grid of questions / answers destabilizes your partner and gives you a power that has everything in the world. In private, stays in the head.

The astro trainer : even wonder woman is not wonder all the time, then, all of a sudden…

The horoscope of the week of the Libra (23 September – 22 October)

Back to nature

The bread is made at home, the children raised in a healthy and feelings are guaranteed to be free of harmful substances. His life is as clean as the water from the fountain. You say yes to what feels comfortable for you. People toxic, to the work of polluting the sterile meetings, however, it clearly is not.

The astro trainer : go to a good person you will live a beautiful story.

The horoscope of the week of the Scorpio (23 October – 22 November)

Is dépote

Even if your lover is ramollo of the feeling, which does not allow you to condemn without trial. Ethically, could be discussed. Specifically, their intransigence puts the mess in your relationship. In the workplace, this tendency can give you a punch in the heart of the action.

The astro trainer : test a balanced diet, you going to do any good you’ll see !

The horoscope of the week for Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

The full development

Learn about the intellectual and economic, if all the world in a dream, you act. Trading exciting and exciting projects : with your partner pro, that you can enjoy and are well paid. Loves to spoil their children and to pamper your dad !

The astro trainer : your energy attracts like light butterflies, save themselves.

The horoscope of the week for Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

The training, which continues to

Will paste an apprentice or a new team formation : to forget to take the sun… driven by the constant desire to do good (your signature), prepare their oral discourses of the Tray. Or antisèche, or standoff, you have mastered the subject.

The astro trainer : above all, do not confuse the wishes and requirements.

The horoscope of the week for Aquarius (January 21 – February 19)

Take life by the good side

The man can’t be hyper canon, but it is not to throw. It is not cool to degrade this boy on the pretext that you have a little bit depressing to spend. Hop, Hop, Hop, it starts again : the glass is half empty, we filled it with bubbles that make it sparkle to the eyes.

The astro trainer : a promo pro is waiting for you at the start, so smile.

The horoscope of the week, the Fish (February 20 – march 20)

Words, words…

Yes, your lover is not always very late. It is for this reason that it is better to switch to audio-description and sub-titles to make sure you catch the problem. A chance to work, turn on the sound. Their suggestions, their ideas are adopted unanimously.

The astro trainer : pull up to the height of your ambitions, the higher and higher.

By Caroline Moisan, astrologer