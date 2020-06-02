the horror film with Emilia Clarke reveals !

Emilia Clarke, the mother of dragons in “Game of Thrones” reveals its still on the screen, with an all-new horror movie : “Murder Manual”.

Check out Emilia Clarke as you ‘ve never seen it ! The actress’s flagship ‘Game of Thrones’ tease then his role of choice in a brand new horror movie : Murder Manual. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Earlier, we showed you then the trailer Murder Manual. This is a brand new horror film that highlights of Emilia Clarke, also known under the name of Daenerys in Game of Thrones.

This time, the Khaleesi will take a break from her blonde wig to appear brown to the screen… His role has nothing to envy to that of the mother of dragons, as it will be cruel…

In fact, the latest trailer has already given us an insight into the role that will be Emilia Clarke. It is, therefore, under the features ofa pretty brunette named Malu, as we will discover.

This last escapes to her family’s abusive. But this great escape will not no more she a saint, quite the contrary !

In order to discover the exceptional performance of Emilia, you won of course you make on Amazon Prime. In fact, it is this platform which have been chosen by its creators to distribute their film !

Emilia Clarke: mother of dragons is back in a movie horror !

Emilia Clarke risk therefore you make a small fright in this film anthology. There are at the head of the directorate, Dooglas Keeve, Matt Newton or Robin Whitten.

The movie we will show many tales scaryall tied up by a single red thread. In addition to Emilia Clarke, we find in the cast some of the heads to be less well known, like Mary Olsen, Hadley Fraser or Bryan Manley Davis, already noticed in Devil’s Well.

The program, zombies, ghosts and killers hidden, all on the backdrop of biblical. A bold bet, held by Emilia Clarke, whose talents on the screen are no longer to be demonstrated. See yourself :

